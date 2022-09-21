Montreal Gathering for Mahsa Amini

Radio

Duration 10:39

The Iranian Students Association of Concordia University is holding a gathering to honour Mahsa Amini. She was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. She died last Friday in police custody, sparking protests that started in her home region of Kurdistan, and now spreading across the globe. We'll be speaking to a protest organizer to hear more from the community here in Montreal.