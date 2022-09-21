MLA shares frustrations with Nova Scotia's Dismantling Racism and Hate Act | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS9:05MLA shares frustrations with Nova Scotia's Dismantling Racism and Hate Act
MLA shares frustrations with Nova Scotia's Dismantling Racism and Hate Act
19 hours ago
Radio
Duration 9:05
As the Province asks for the public's help to define types of discrimination for its equity and anti-racism strategy, NDP MLA Suzy Hansen reflects on the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act and why she was disappointed when it passed this spring.