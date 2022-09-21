MLA shares frustrations with Nova Scotia's Dismantling Racism and Hate Act

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS9:05MLA shares frustrations with Nova Scotia's Dismantling Racism and Hate Act

  • 19 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:05

As the Province asks for the public's help to define types of discrimination for its equity and anti-racism strategy, NDP MLA Suzy Hansen reflects on the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act and why she was disappointed when it passed this spring.

