Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner23:38A ‘sovereignty act’ for Alberta?

A ‘sovereignty act’ for Alberta?

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 23:38

In Alberta, the centrepiece of United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith’s campaign is a controversial proposal called the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Smith says the act would allow the Alberta legislature to choose not to enforce any federal law or court order it believed ran counter to its interests. But many legal experts have decried the proposal as unconstitutional, and some critics — including members of her own party — have claimed that it would unleash economic chaos in the province. While Smith’s proposal is new, resentment with Ottawa is not — and for decades, provincial politicians have been promising action to protect Alberta’s interests from federal political intervention. Today, we speak to the CBC’s Jason Markusoff about the Alberta Sovereignty Act and the enduring appeal of that concept.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 5:30

What Nova Scotians need to know about Hurricane Fiona

CBC News Nova Scotia

13 hours ago
Duration 0:18

Video purportedly shows Molotov cocktail thrown at Russian Embassy

CBC News

13 hours ago
Duration 0:59

Aftermath of the PNE Amphitheatre riot after festival headliner cancelled

CBC News BC

16 hours ago
Duration 0:15

Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody days before Queen's funeral

Politics News

17 hours ago
Duration 0:33

Queen's corgis and pony await her funeral procession

CBC News

17 hours ago

now