Reining competition comes to Pictou County

A little bit of Yellowstone is coming to Nova Scotia. Fans of the hit TV series will recognize the horse sport of reining. This is where horses and riders compete by doing a series of sliding stops, gallops and spins. More than 60 horse and rider teams from across Atlantic Canada have arrived in Pictou County to compete for cash and prizes in the Sumac Slide. Amy Smith has the story.