Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North5:39Thunder Bay's Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School celebrates First Nations students

Thunder Bay's Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School celebrates First Nations students

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:39

Every year many First Nations students in northern Ontario have to leave their families and the comforts of home in order to get a high school education. Every year, staff and students of Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School hold a concert and other events to welcome them. Jolene Banning went to check it out.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:13

Queen's coffin carried through London after funeral

News

2 hours ago
Duration 4:32

Queen Elizabeth's coffin travels to Westminster Abbey

News

6 hours ago
Duration 2:37

RCMP to play key role in Queen’s funeral

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 2:12

Princes William and Harry lead grandchildren's vigil for Queen Elizabeth

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 5:26

Young hockey players try out gear from 1972 to see how it affects their performance: Summit 72

Documentary Special

5 days ago

now