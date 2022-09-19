Get ready to laugh with these great comedy podcasts

Duration 53:20

Who needs a laugh? You don’t have to look far to find one. This week we’ve got a lineup of podcast picks that will make you giggle, groan and guffaw. Sometimes the cringiest moments become the funniest stories. That’s the case for Felicia, who broke her rule of not dating coworkers only to experience a date so bad, so unbelievable, that she’d go on to share it on the CBC podcast True Dating Stories. Plus, is there anything more incredible than what people choose to share on the internet? The podcast Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet uncovers the comedy of online reviews. What’s not to love about a children’s book? Just read the reviews. Siblings and hosts Alex and Christine have curated some of the worst reviewed children’s books. You’ll find a new funny favourite in this episode. Featuring: Off Menu | Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet | True Dating Stories | We Got This with Mark and Hal | Mortified | Maintenance Phase For links and more info on all these podcasts, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.