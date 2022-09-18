Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Video
Channels
Home
News
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Semi-final - Leduc | CBC.ca Loaded
Sports
Olympics
Winter
Curling
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Semi-final - Leduc
Live in
4 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Semi-final - Leduc
In 4 days
Sports
Duration
live
Get swept up in curling action from Alberta, Canada.
Recommended for You
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Curling
Live in
4 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Final - Leduc
CBC Sports
4 days
Live in
4 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Semi-final - Leduc
CBC Sports
4 days
Live in
4 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Quarter-final - Leduc
CBC Sports
4 days
Live in
3 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
3 days
Live in
3 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
3 days
Live in
3 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
3 days
Live in
2 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
2 days
Live in
2 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
2 days
Live in
2 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
2 days
Live in
2 days
Women's Alberta Curling Series Major: Leduc
CBC Sports
2 days
Trending Now
Duration
4:04
Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace to lie in state
News
5 hours ago
Duration
4:58
Queen's funeral a 'massive security task,' says analyst
News
8 hours ago
Duration
0:34
Attack on high school student prompts petition (Warning: Video contains graphic content)
News
12 hours ago
Duration
2:48
Trudeau, Poilievre draw battle lines in fight over affordability
The National
17 hours ago
Duration
1:58
Who gets the day off for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? It depends
The National
18 hours ago
now