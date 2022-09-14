Spin The Black Circle w/ Sara Kae: Latoya Pemmican

Radio

Duration 9:58

The Wake the Giant music festival takes place this weekend in Thunder Bay. It's a celebration of music -- but also a chance to welcome First Nations students to the city. Latoya Pemmican knows what it's like to be here in Thunder Bay, far from home. She shares her advice for DFC's new students and talks about the power of music on this week's Spin The Black Circle.