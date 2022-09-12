Fresh new podcasts for fall

An investigation into what led a couple to the fringes, the ongoing work to reverse racial segregation in U.S. schools, and a recommendation podcast that’s offering up undiscovered gems. This week we’re introducing you to these stories and more … plus we’re joined by some special guests. When Dan Pierce was looking for an idea for a new documentary, a story he’d read in the news immediately came to mind. In the new CBC podcast Pressure Cooker, Dan is joined by journalists to unpack the anti-terrorism case against John Nuttall and Amanda Korody and where the undercover police investigation went wrong. He joins Leah-Simone Bowen to share more. And: you can never have too many recommendations! We’re chatting with the hosts of Feed The Queue – a buffet of underrated podcast picks curated by hosts Lauren Passell and Adela Mizrachi who share their suggestions for your fall playlist. Featuring: Pressure Cooker, The United States of Anxiety, Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me For links and more info on everything in today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.