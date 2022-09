First Person | I’m a psychiatric survivor bringing hope and healing to mental hospital patients

Duration 4:46

Leif Gregersen once made a video about Alberta Hospital, a place where “it’s like time has forgotten you.” He speaks from experience. The former patient is now a hospital employee, teaching creative writing classes and sharing his lived experience with schizoaffective disorder and anxiety. Read more of Leif’s story at www.cbc.ca/1.6491424