Up North6:49Pro wrestling makes triumphant return to Thunder Bay

Pro wrestling makes triumphant return to Thunder Bay

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:49

Professional wrestling has returned to Thunder Bay after more than two years of COVID-10 restrictions. This weekend, hundreds of ringside wrestling fans got what they've been waiting for - a high-octane performance. CBC Thunder Bay's Kris Ketonen was there, and brought the sound of Canada's wrestling elite to Up North.

