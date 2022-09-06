Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North7:54NOSMU first-years reflect on the first day of med school

NOSMU first-years reflect on the first day of med school

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:54

It's the first day of school for many students across the region, and Up North is speaking to several of them throughout the week. Host Jonathan Pinto started off interviewing Brooklyn Ranta and Savanah Tillberg from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Thunder Bay.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:59

Runaway chimp caught in Kharkiv

News

6 hours ago
Duration 6:03

Accused Sask. killer Myles Sanderson dies shortly after arrest

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 0:36

Videos show scene of Sask. arrest

News

19 hours ago
Duration 4:20

Parents of Sask. fugitive beg son to turn himself in

CBC News Saskatchewan

22 hours ago
Duration 0:23

Footage suggests construction wagon detached, crashed into REM station

CBC News Montreal

1 day ago

now