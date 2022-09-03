Just like Beyonce, Pierre Kwenders was a Church Girl!

Polaris Music Prize is arguably Canada's most prestigious music award. And for the second time in five years, Montreal-based artist Pierre Kwenders is on the shortlist! With this new album, Jose-Louis and the Paradox of Love, in typical Kwenders fashion, Congo, and by extension, Africa, are the foundation of the music, but the songs aren't about place as much as they're about person...a vulnerable and spiritual, Jose-Louis aka Pierre Kwenders. And the shortlist is another major step in his musical journey which started in Kinshasa in the 80s, then really took off in Montreal once he decided not to get married at 23 and to stop working as a tax collector!