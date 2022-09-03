Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Just like Beyonce, Pierre Kwenders was a Church Girl!

Just like Beyonce, Pierre Kwenders was a Church Girl!

  • 17 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Polaris Music Prize is arguably Canada's most prestigious music award. And for the second time in five years, Montreal-based artist Pierre Kwenders is on the shortlist! With this new album, Jose-Louis and the Paradox of Love, in typical Kwenders fashion, Congo, and by extension, Africa, are the foundation of the music, but the songs aren't about place as much as they're about person...a vulnerable and spiritual, Jose-Louis aka Pierre Kwenders. And the shortlist is another major step in his musical journey which started in Kinshasa in the 80s, then really took off in Montreal once he decided not to get married at 23 and to stop working as a tax collector!

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 5:30

What we know so far about Hurricane Fiona

CBC News Nova Scotia

18 hours ago
Duration 0:18

Video purportedly shows Molotov cocktail thrown at Russian Embassy

CBC News

18 hours ago
Duration 0:59

Aftermath of the PNE Amphitheatre riot after festival headliner cancelled

CBC News BC

21 hours ago
Duration 0:15

Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody days before Queen's funeral

Politics News

21 hours ago
Duration 0:33

Queen's corgis and pony await her funeral procession

CBC News

21 hours ago

now