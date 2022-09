The Polaris Music Prize Gala

The Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the Canadian artist who produces the best album of the year, judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. Taking place on Sept. 19 at the Carlu in Toronto, the 2022 Polaris Gala will feature live musical performances from the nominated acts on the Polaris short list, and will announce the winner of the 2022 Polaris Music Prize.