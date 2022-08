Man cycling nearly 800 km across N.S. for cancer research

When Paula Weaver got her diagnosis for a rare ocular cancer in 2018, it meant regular trips to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto for surgeries because her cancer is so rare. Her husband is thankful for the research happening there. He is cycling from the tip of Nova Scotia to the top of it to raise money for research. Colleen Jones has the story.