The BlackBerry smartphone helped put Waterloo tech on the map. Now a book about it is putting Waterloo tech in the movies | CBC.ca Loaded
The Morning Edition - K-W6:33The BlackBerry smartphone helped put Waterloo tech on the map. Now a book about it is putting Waterloo tech in the movies
The BlackBerry smartphone helped put Waterloo tech on the map. Now a book about it is putting Waterloo tech in the movies
1 day ago
Radio
Duration 6:33
7 years ago, Globe & Mail writer, Sean Silcoff co-wrote 'Losing The Signal' a book about the rise and fall of Blackberry. Now the book and the once popular Canadian handheld device is getting the big screen treatment