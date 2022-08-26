Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Morning Edition - K-W6:33The BlackBerry smartphone helped put Waterloo tech on the map. Now a book about it is putting Waterloo tech in the movies

The BlackBerry smartphone helped put Waterloo tech on the map. Now a book about it is putting Waterloo tech in the movies

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:33

7 years ago, Globe & Mail writer, Sean Silcoff co-wrote 'Losing The Signal' a book about the rise and fall of Blackberry. Now the book and the once popular Canadian handheld device is getting the big screen treatment

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:27

The fake Curl Up & Dye Beauty Salon

News

9 hours ago
Duration 0:31

Drone video shows damaged trees after derecho in Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

20 hours ago
Duration 2:32

NATO chief visits Canada’s Far North amid concerns over Russian aggression

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:28

Possible sightings of the elusive, ivory-billed woodpecker

Radio

3 days ago
Duration 2:41

CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme announces she was let go

CBC News Toronto

9 days ago

now