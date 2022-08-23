Reports of Street Harassment in East Windsor and Tecumseh

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Afternoon Drive8:23Reports of Street Harassment in East Windsor and Tecumseh

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:23

Reports of street harassment involving slur-calling on the east end of Windsor and the neighbouring town of Tecumseh have been reported in a local forum. Afternoon Drive's Josiah Sinanan looked into it further, and shares why it's important to report these instances with host Allison Devereaux.

