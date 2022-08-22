Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Afternoon Drive6:07TikToker from Windsor Uses His Account to Give Back

TikToker from Windsor Uses His Account to Give Back

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:07

29-year-old Zach Dereniowski is behind a TikTok account with nearly 11 million followers, and he's using it to spread acts of kindness in his hometown of Windsor. He speaks with Afternoon Drive's Josiah Sinanan about his account, "mdmotivator," how he got started, and what's next for his plans in the community.

