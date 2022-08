Vermillion Growers greenhouse construction

Construction has begun on a massive state-of-the-art greenhouse just outside of Dauphin. Nearly a decade in the making, this project by Vermillion Growers is scheduled to open in December, with the first planting in the New Year. The first phase, worth more than 32-million-dollars, will see 10 acres of tomatoes. By phase three, they hope to expand to 70 acres of greenhouses, growing sweet peppers and cucumbers as well as tomatoes. The CBC's Karen Pauls found out more.