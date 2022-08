L’nu playwright gives voice to Beothuk women in new work

Stolen Sisters looks to bring stories of Beothuk women to the forefront. L’nu playwright Leahdawn Helena calls her latest work a retelling of Newfoundland’s Indigenous history from an Indigenous perspective. Stolen Sisters is running until August 28th at the Heart Garden, a space dedicated to residential school survivors on the Government House grounds in St. John’s.