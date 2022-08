A Sioux Lookout grandmother takes to TikTok to share Anishnaabemowin with her granddaughter

Crystal Harrison Collin of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has been sharing Anishnaabemowin lessons with her granddaughter on TikTok. So far, the language lessons have garnered more than 70, 000 followers. She spoke with Up North guest host Sarah MacMillan about it.