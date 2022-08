From the archive: In 1986, forest fires forced the evacuation of some central Newfoundland towns

Duration 1:56

In May 1986, seven fires were raging out of control in central Newfoundland. The weather was similar to what we're seeing this summer, with shifting winds and dry conditions. While families in Porterville and Brown's Arm evacuated, many men stayed behind to try to protect their properties. Watch this report from CBC's Kathryn Wright.