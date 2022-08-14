Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final

Live in
4 days

2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final

Watch and see who will be crowned 2022 CEBL champion.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

CEBL

Live in
4 days

2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final

CBC Sports

Live in
3 days

2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Semifinal #1: Niagara River Lions vs Scarborough Shooting Stars

CBC Sports

Live in
2 days

2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Semifinal #2 - Ottawa Blackjacks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

CBC Sports

Live in
2 days

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Semifinal # 1: Niagara River Lions vs Scarborough Shooting Stars

CBC Sports

Duration 1:45:00

CEBL quarter-finals: Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Scarborough Shooting Stars

CBC Sports

3 days ago
Duration 2:14:50

CEBL quarter-finals: Guelph Nighthawks @ Niagara River Lions

CBC Sports

4 days ago
Duration 1:59:42

CEBL: Montreal Alliance @ Ottawa BlackJacks

CBC Sports

9 days ago
Duration 1:58:12

CEBL: Niagara River Lions vs Hamilton Honey Badgers

CBC Sports

10 days ago
Duration 1:59:59

Canadian Elite Basketball League: Scarborough Shooting Stars vs Newfoundland Growlers

CBC Sports

10 days ago
Duration 2:09:44

CEBL - Edmonton Stingers vs Fraser Valley Bandits

CBC Sports

11 days ago

Trending Now

Duration 2:19

100s could be infected with polio in New York, health officials say

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 2:54

Raid on Trump’s home sparks outcry from supporters

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 2:31

Vancouver begins removing tent encampment in downtown east side

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 0:21

Explosions reported in area of Russian air base in Crimea

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:32

'Challenging winter' ahead in health care, says disease specialist

News

1 day ago

now