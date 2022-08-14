Skip to Main Content
2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final | CBC.ca Loaded
Sports
Basketball
CEBL
2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final
Live in
4 days
2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend: Championship Final
In 4 days
Sports
Duration
live
Watch and see who will be crowned 2022 CEBL champion.
Live in
3 days
2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Semifinal #1: Niagara River Lions vs Scarborough Shooting Stars
CBC Sports
3 days
Live in
2 days
2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Semifinal #2 - Ottawa Blackjacks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers
CBC Sports
2 days
Live in
2 days
Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Semifinal # 1: Niagara River Lions vs Scarborough Shooting Stars
CBC Sports
2 days
Duration
1:45:00
CEBL quarter-finals: Saskatchewan Rattlers @ Scarborough Shooting Stars
CBC Sports
3 days ago
Duration
2:14:50
CEBL quarter-finals: Guelph Nighthawks @ Niagara River Lions
CBC Sports
4 days ago
Duration
1:59:42
CEBL: Montreal Alliance @ Ottawa BlackJacks
CBC Sports
9 days ago
Duration
1:58:12
CEBL: Niagara River Lions vs Hamilton Honey Badgers
CBC Sports
10 days ago
Duration
1:59:59
Canadian Elite Basketball League: Scarborough Shooting Stars vs Newfoundland Growlers
CBC Sports
10 days ago
Duration
2:09:44
CEBL - Edmonton Stingers vs Fraser Valley Bandits
CBC Sports
11 days ago
