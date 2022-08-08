Paramedics come forward to help northern communities affected by healthcare staffing shortages | CBC.ca Loaded
Quebec AM
Paramedics come forward to help northern communities affected by healthcare staffing shortages
Paramedics come forward to help northern communities affected by healthcare staffing shortages
18 hours ago
Duration 10:34
Healthcare staffing shortages are affecting northern communities in Quebec. First Nations Paramedics is an ambulance service run by and for Indigenous people in Kanesatake encouraging paramedics to help fill this gap.