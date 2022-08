Craig Spence, Bret Himmelman place 3rd in canoe sprint world championships competition

Craig Spence of Waverley N.S. and Bret Himmelman of Hammonds Plains, N.S. finished with a time of 4:06.13 to win the bronze medal in the C2 men's 1000m race at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Dartmouth, N.S.