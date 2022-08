Paddling championship at Lake Banook full circle moment for Olympian

News

Duration 2:29

The 2022 World Spring and Paracanoe Championships finishes up this weekend. The chair of the event is Olympian Jillian D'Alessio. This is a full-circle moment for her. She volunteered at the Worlds when she was 11 and now she's running the show. Colleen Jones has the story.