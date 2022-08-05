Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning6:29How Thunder Bay's only independent bookstore made it through its first birthday

How Thunder Bay's only independent bookstore made it through its first birthday

  • 8 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:29

Industry giants like Amazon and Indigo have been gobbling up the book market. But in Thunder Bay, the city's independent bookstore is making it work and is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Co-owner David Tranter spoke to the CBC's Jasmine Kabatay.

