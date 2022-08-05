How Thunder Bay's only independent bookstore made it through its first birthday | CBC.ca Loaded
How Thunder Bay's only independent bookstore made it through its first birthday
Industry giants like Amazon and Indigo have been gobbling up the book market. But in Thunder Bay, the city's independent bookstore is making it work and is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Co-owner David Tranter spoke to the CBC's Jasmine Kabatay.