2022 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship on CBC: Quebec vs BC | CBC.ca Loaded
Sports
Baseball
Little League
Live
2022 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship on CBC: Quebec vs BC
Live in
5 days
2022 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship on CBC: Quebec vs BC
In 5 days
Sports
Duration
live
Quebec goes up against British Columbia from Calgary, AB.
