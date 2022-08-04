Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

'Remember Joe Rose': How an activist's death reshaped the fight for gay rights in Montreal

2 hours ago
Duration 7:23

The murder of Joe Rose, a young activist living with AIDS, shocked the LGBTQ community in Montreal. Rose's friend Rev. Peter Boullata, a writer and academic, reflects on the importance of Joe Rose to the gay rights movement in the city. To learn more, listen to the podcast 'The Village: The Montreal Murders' on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. A French-language take on the same story, 'Le Village : meurtres, combat, fierté', is available on OHdio.

