Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner22:17Tension in Taiwan as China reacts to U.S. visit

Tension in Taiwan as China reacts to U.S. visit

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 22:17

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan may have been brief, but it wasn’t short on controversy. She's the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in decades — but many worry her visit will fan the flames of an already tense relationship between the self-governed island and China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments. Ahead of Pelosi's visit, China ramped up military drills near Taiwan, and Beijing has vowed to hold even more military exercises over the next several days. Some experts are calling it the most hazardous escalation between the two regions since the 1990s. Today Christian Shepherd, a Washington Post correspondent based in Taipei, explains how tensions between China and Taiwan got to this point, and why Pelosi’s visit was so controversial.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:38

Earthquakes followed by volcanic eruption in Iceland

CBC News

11 hours ago
Duration 3:57

Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton shot puts to Commonwealth Games gold

Athletics

12 hours ago
Duration 0:54

Video shows racist road rage incident in Hamilton

CBC News Hamilton

23 days ago

now