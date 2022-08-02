Will autonomous shuttles help Plaza St-Hubert?

Duration 9:45

If you’ve visited Plaza Saint Hubert this summer, you might have noticed the red shuttles zooming by. They run through the Plaza, between Saint-Hubert and Saint-André streets. These are autonomous, electric shuttles that the city has deployed as a pilot project. We spoke with Primael-Marie Sodonon, an Innovation and autonomous vehicles projects advisor for the City of Montreal.