'What you believe in, will carry you through'

Radio

Duration 28:05

In 2006, the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (the people of Big Trout Lake First Nation) in northern Ontario, Canada said no to a mining company. For saying no, they were sued for $10 billion and their leaders were sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court. The KI6, as they became known, have never spoken collectively in public about their experiences in jail; about what got them through the long hours of incarceration and how becoming political prisoners changed them and their community. Producer Jody Porter and organizer David Peerla conducted long form interviews with each of the KI6 to create this documentary highlighting the Indigenous governance structures that guided their resistance then, and now.