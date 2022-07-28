Innu elder shares her story of resilience and reconciliation | CBC.ca Loaded
Quebec AM14:11Innu elder shares her story of resilience and reconciliation
Duration 14:11
Survivors of residential schools were given priority to attend the mass inside the basilica today.CBC's Marika Wheeler joins guest host Susan Campbell to bring the voice of one Élizabeth Ashini, an Innu woman who will be there, and who shared her views on resilience and reconciliation as the pope prepares to arrive.