Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner27:07Hockey Canada’s sexual assault crisis deepens

Hockey Canada’s sexual assault crisis deepens

  • 8 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:07

Hockey Canada has settled 21 sexual assault claims. For nine of those cases, it used a fund that draws in part from players' registration fees, paying out $7.6 million dollars. The scope of Hockey Canada's settlements was just one revelation from parliamentary committee hearings this week, where MPs probed the organization's handling of an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 involving national junior players. Today The Athletic's Dan Robson, a hockey writer who has reported extensively on this issue, joins Front Burner to discuss why Hockey Canada's promise to change is being met with skepticism.

Related Stories

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:21

Indigenous people 'worked, waited and prayed' for Pope's apology: Governor General

CBC News

11 hours ago
Duration 2:20

He was told he had 48 hours left to live. So he married his girlfriend of 17 years.

CBC News Nova Scotia

18 hours ago
Duration 2:04

Trump returns to Washington for 1st time since leaving White House

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:31

Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger

News

3 days ago

now