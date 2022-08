In The Key of C

Radio

Duration 54:00

On today's show, Craig presents part 2 of his look at Ontario summer music festivals - specifically ones happening in August and September. We'll hear music from artists playing at fests in Elora, Owen Sound, Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Bruce Mines, Westport, Kingsville and beyond. Maybe you'll hear about one that's happening close to you...or maybe it's time for a road trip!