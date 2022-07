Systemic nature of residential schools needs to be recognized, Minister says after Pope's apology

"The systemic nature of this tragedy, that was both instigated and perpetrated by the Catholic Church...and the government of the day, is something that needs to be recognized. And, indeed the part that Canada has played has been recognized," Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations Marc Miller on Pope Francis stopping short of apologizing for the role of the Catholic Church as an institution.