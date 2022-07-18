Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
6 saucy podcasts on Shakespeare

This week we're sharing one of our fave episodes from July 2016. William Shakespeare is perhaps the most prolific, controversial, and creative writer in English history. But, as popular as he is, it's still surprising just how many podcasts there are about the Bard. Perhaps our ongoing fascination with him is because his work is still being explored and interpreted in fresh ways. For example: what do Helen Keller, Sigmund Freud and Malcolm X have in common? They all believed Shakespeare was a FRAUD. We'll learn more in the podcast Our Fake History. Then the answer to the age old question: "If you could create a fantasy baseball team out of Shakespeare's most famous characters, who would you choose?" The podcast No Holds Bard offers a heated debate. Featuring: Shakespeare Unlimited, Studio 360, Our Fake History, Denzel Washington Is The Greatest Actor Of All Time Period, Kind World, No Holds Bard

