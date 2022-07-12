Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal8:39James Webb Space Telescope photos show us a young universe and the birth of stars

James Webb Space Telescope photos show us a young universe and the birth of stars

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:39

Montreal scientist and professor René Doyon helped develop one of the four scientific instruments on the telescope. He says the images captured can help us find life beyond Earth and see what the universe looked like following the Big Bang.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:01

Summer COVID-19 wave sparks concern

The National

17 hours ago
Duration 1:04

Sophie Schmidt's beauty seals Canadian win over Costa Rica

Soccer

17 hours ago
Duration 0:57

Jessie Fleming's early goal helps Canada claim top spot in group

Soccer

18 hours ago
Duration 5:12

Starlink goes head to head against Xplornet in rural internet speed test

News

1 day ago
Duration 9:06

'Putin's oldest enemy' has advice for Western leaders

The National

2 days ago

now