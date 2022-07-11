Rogers outage shows we need serious change to telecommunications in country, says tech expert | CBC.ca Loaded
Metro Morning14:10Rogers outage shows we need serious change to telecommunications in country, says tech expert
Rogers outage shows we need serious change to telecommunications in country, says tech expert
17 hours ago
Radio
Duration 14:10
Shane Eby is a Hamilton resident whose aunt suffered a fatal aneurysm during the Rogers outage. Vass Bednar is the Executive Director of Master of Public Policy in Digital Society at McMaster University speaks on the impact of the outage.