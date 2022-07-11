Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Metro Morning14:10Rogers outage shows we need serious change to telecommunications in country, says tech expert

Rogers outage shows we need serious change to telecommunications in country, says tech expert

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:10

Shane Eby is a Hamilton resident whose aunt suffered a fatal aneurysm during the Rogers outage. Vass Bednar is the Executive Director of Master of Public Policy in Digital Society at McMaster University speaks on the impact of the outage.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:05

Steve Bannon, key Trump ally, says he's willing to testify at Jan. 6 committee

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 2:19

Rogers CEO says maintenance update responsible for Canada-wide outage

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 2:31

Hockey phenom becomes WHL’s 1st overall draft pick from Yukon

The National

3 days ago
Duration 2:03

Green bin yays and nays

CBC News Edmonton

3 days ago
Duration 0:56

Jason Kenney backs Reform Club in fight with U of C Students Union

CBC News Calgary

6 years ago

now