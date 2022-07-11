Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner22:10Rogers outage and Big Telecom's control in Canada

Rogers outage and Big Telecom's control in Canada

  • 10 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 22:10

A massive network outage at Rogers Communications shut down mobile and internet services across much of Canada. Millions of people found themselves offline, but the widespread impact of the outage also meant business owners couldn't process debit card payments and many 911 services couldn't receive incoming calls. The mass disruption has put Canada's telecommunications sector under the microscope. Three companies dominate the market and underpin some of the most basic services that are relied upon across the country. Today, Ben Klass, a member of the Canadian Media Concentration Research Project, explains the stranglehold that Rogers, Bell and Telus have on Canadian telecommunications and what, if anything, can be done about it.

