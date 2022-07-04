Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Metro Morning6:31From rice cookers to jailbroken smartphones, new exhibit gives glimpse into the everyday lives of North Koreans

From rice cookers to jailbroken smartphones, new exhibit gives glimpse into the everyday lives of North Koreans

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:31

Sean Chung is the executive director of HanVoice Canada, an organization raising awareness on North Korean human rights. The group is behind a new exhibit at Stackt Market called "People's Museum of North Korea."

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:01

RCMP identify twin brothers as armed bank robbers killed by police in Saanich, B.C.

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 4:35

Ohio police release bodycam video showing shooting of Jayland Walker

News

21 hours ago
Duration 1:59

Humpback whale gets up close to B.C. woman's boat

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:09

Twin brothers identified as armed bank robbers killed by police in Saanich, B.C.

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

Humpback whale encounter with Salish Seas orcas thrills onlookers

CBC News BC

3 months ago

now