From rice cookers to jailbroken smartphones, new exhibit gives glimpse into the everyday lives of North Koreans | CBC.ca Loaded
Metro Morning6:31From rice cookers to jailbroken smartphones, new exhibit gives glimpse into the everyday lives of North Koreans
From rice cookers to jailbroken smartphones, new exhibit gives glimpse into the everyday lives of North Koreans
13 hours ago
Radio
Duration 6:31
Sean Chung is the executive director of HanVoice Canada, an organization raising awareness on North Korean human rights. The group is behind a new exhibit at Stackt Market called "People's Museum of North Korea."