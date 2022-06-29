Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quebec AM9:36What the Pope’s visit means to Indigenous communities.

What the Pope’s visit means to Indigenous communities.

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:36

The Pope is set to visit Canada in just under a month. But First Nations would like to emphasize that this is not a celebration. It is a confirmation of the role the Catholic Church played in the management of residential schools. Julia Caron speaks with Chief Ghislain Picard about what this visit means for Indigenous communities.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:45

Trump was determined to join Jan. 6 mob, former White House aide says

The National

17 hours ago
Duration 2:28

2 suspects killed, officers shot in daytime robbery in B.C.

The National

17 hours ago
Duration 0:23

Police, suspects exchange multiple shots in deadly shooting at B.C. bank

CBC News BC

18 hours ago
Duration 3:03

Trump lunged at Secret Service agent: former White House aide

News

24 hours ago

now