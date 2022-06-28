A century later, great-great granddaughter wears her ancestor’s wedding dress

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
9:55A century later, great-great granddaughter wears her ancestor’s wedding dress

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:55

When Katherine Lalancette got engaged, she already knew which dress she'd wear on the big day: the same one her great-great grandmother Hannah Hunt wore. Katherine shares why she wanted to wear the turn-of-the-century Edwardian lace gown, and why she wanted to be married in the same place - Lac-Brome - as her ancestors.

