The hottest new podcasts to keep you enthralled this summer

Radio

Duration 53:54

In Idaho, one January night in 1961, a small nuclear reactor known simply as the SL-1 exploded. It was part of an experiment run by the U.S. Army at a research facility near Idaho Falls. The blast was deadly, killing all three of the operators on site, making it the world's first fatal nuclear reactor accident. To this day, it remains the deadliest nuclear accident in U.S. history. If you've never heard about this meltdown, you're not alone. Laura Krantz, the host of the podcast Wild Thing, grew up in Idaho Falls but didn't find out about the nuclear meltdown until she was an adult. So, when she learned her hometown may soon be getting its power from a new type of nuclear reactor she knew she'd found her focus for this season of Wild Thing. In this week's episode, she joins host Leah-Simone Bowen to share more about her experience with this latest production that hits close to home. Plus, we've got more great podcast picks just in time for road trips, beach days, or whatever else you're getting up to this summer. From a closer look at legendary Cree singer, songwriter and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie, to a sneak peek of the surf rock musical adaptation of early 20th century Czech author and satirist Karel Čapek's final book about newts … we've got some fantastic new listens lined up. Featuring: Wild Thing, Not Lost, Buffy, Newts!, Class Action For links and more info on all the podcasts on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.