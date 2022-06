Here's what First Nations youth want you to know about reconciliation in Manitoba

For National Indigenous History Month, CBC Manitoba asked three First Nations youth about what they'd like Manitobans to know about reconciliation. Here's what Diandre Thomas-Hart, a Cree-Ojibwe woman from Peguis First Nation, Hunter Beardy, a University of Manitoba political science student from York Factory First Nation, and Chance Paupenkis, a two-spirit Cree person from Norway House First Nation living in Winnipeg, had to say.