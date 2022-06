Anna and Anna

Radio

Duration 26:28

Anna Marie MacLean was born in British Columbia. A year later, on the other side of Canada, Anna Marie MacLean was born in Nova Scotia. Fourteen years later, they’d also end up in the same place: Halifax. Two Annas. Same name, same place, no relation. A coincidence, right? But as the two Annas grew up, their lives became increasingly entwined. Both Annas swear that the other fundamentally altered the path of her life. This is a story about names, coincidences, and life’s wonderful whimsies.