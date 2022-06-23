Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner26:11Anti-LGBTQ threats loom over Pride

Anti-LGBTQ threats loom over Pride

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:11

It's Pride month, but a string of violent threats and extremist confrontations are looming over the celebrations. Police arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near a Pride event in Idaho, saying the men were planning a riot. Proud Boys and other extremists have protested and stormed drag performances. And a teen in Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at an event in Florida. Today, a conversation about the forces behind a right-wing surge in anti-LGBTQ sentiment, and how the rhetoric is driving real-world threats. Guest Parker Molloy spent years with progressive media watchdogs, and she's been covering recent threats in her newsletter The Present Age.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 9:10

Toronto teen Summer McIntosh wins world championship gold in the 200m butterfly

Swimming

18 hours ago
Duration 0:06

Downpour forces beavers to find high ground near hospital parkade

CBC News Saskatoon

20 hours ago
Duration 1:56

What it’s like to recover from monkeypox

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:20

Watch this tiny frog jump and crash

As It Happens

3 days ago

now