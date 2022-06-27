Dylan Marron of Conversations With People Who Hate Me on why he wades into the comment section

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Going viral on social media is a dream for many. But the downside? All the haters in the comments. When the negativity started getting the best of internet sensation Dylan Marron, he decided "why stop at feeding the trolls?" On Conversations With People Who Hate Me, he invites them for in-depth chats. The results are a lot more encouraging than the internet would lead you to believe. This week host Leah-Simone Bowen welcomes Dylan Marron as guest curator. In their conversation, they cover how his show began, why he does the work he does and how it inspired him to write a book about it, and how better communication can help bridge gaps in understanding. Plus, we'll hear some of the podcasts he loves. From a classic podcast that's a music nerd's dream come true, to one actor's quest to figure out why Tom Hanks fired him from a bit part in an HBO mini-series, and of course … lots more. Featuring: Conversations With People Who Hate Me | Dead Eyes | Love Thy Neighbour | Terrible, Thanks For Asking

