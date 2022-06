Shoal Lake 40 First Nation’s transformational fight for clean water

News

Duration 7:59



Shoal Lake 40 First Nation ended a 24-year boil-water advisory last year, and won an impressive award for their work. But clean drinking water is only one of many new benefits in the community. Jasmine Kabatay visited Shoal Lake and saw how the construction of Freedom Road, completed in 2019, has led to the new water treatment plant, a new school and more jobs.