Uncertainty for social housing projects in Côte-des-Neiges
1 day ago
Project Genesis is speaking out about two social housing projects, which they thought were on the move, but are now on ice. The City of Montreal now says they do not have enough funding to begin the projects right now, but are still on board, and are trying to get the province to release more funds.